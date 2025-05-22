The Bangor Rams jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held off the Hampden Academy Broncos' late rally, to win 3-2 in Bangor on Thursday, May 22nd.

Bangor scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and added 1 run in the 4th inning, before the Broncos added soli runs in the 6th and 7th innings.

Emma Tripp was strong in the circle for Bangor. She allowed 7 hits and 2 runs, both unearned. She struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter.

Cat Facchini took the loss for the Broncos. She gave up 6 hits, 3 earned runs, striking out 7 and walked 4.

Gabby Goding hit a solo home run in the 4th inning. Abby Folsom was 2-4 , driving in 2 runs. Sophie Lynch, Kaylee Folsom and Victoria Jarnich each singled for the Rams.

Kiera Gabric was 2-4, leading off for the Broncos. Aubrey Shaw had a double and drove in a run. Mariah Coon, Facchini, Piper Parker and Khloe Hellum each singled.

Bangor is now 9-3. They will host Mt. Ararat on Memorial Day, May 26th with a game at 3 p.m.

Hampden Academy is now 7-6. They will play at Mt. Blue on Tuesday, May 27th at 4 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game

Bangor-Hampden Academy Softball May 22 The Bangor Rams played host to Hampden Academy on Thursday, May 22nd Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Voting is open for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, now through Thursday, May 22nd at 11:59 p.m. for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote HERE once per hour, per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.