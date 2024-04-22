Bangor Softball Falls to Camden Hills 7-0

The Bangor Rams Softball Team fell to the Camden Hills Windjammers 7-0 on the road on Monday, April 22nd.

Camden Hills scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, 1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning and 4 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Both teams had 4 hits.

Maya Stone pitched a complete game for the Windjammers, striking out 12, without walking a batter.

Taylor Clark started in the circle for Bangor and went 3.1 innings. She didn't allow a hit, but walked 10 while striking out 3. She allowed 6 runs. Annabelle Pierce came on in relief, allowing 4 hits and 1 run. She struck out 1 and walked 3.

Victoria Jarnich was 2-3 for Bangor. Eva Coombs and Gabby Spreng each had a single.

Sierra Laukka was 2-3 for the Windjammers. Karly Putansu and Adriana Pedro each singled.

Bangor is 0-2. They will play host to Hampden Academy on Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Camden Hills is 2-1. They will play host to Brunswick on Friday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

