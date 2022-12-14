Bangor Swim and Dive Falls to Ellsworth

The Bangor Boys and Girls Swim Teams fell to Ellsworth at the Downeast Family YMCA on Tuesday, December 13th in the 1st meet of the season. The Ellsworth Boys won 101-48 while the Ellsworth Girls won 108-37.

According to Ellsworth Coach Jim Goodman.

Ellsworth swimmers performed exceptionally well in the first meet of the season. There were great swims by all and both teams were loud and spirited cheering on their teammates, as the season begins and the sport gets back to a more normal execution of meets as compared to what we had during the last couple of years. Exceptional sportsmanship was evidence on deck by all. We also had a great turnout of parents and friends who came to watch and share in the excitement of a home meet.

Here are the results

