Bangor Tops Oxford Hills 7-1

The top 2 teams in Class A North met Friday night, May 20th at Mansfield Stadium and the Bangor Rams defeated Oxford Hills 7-1 to move the Rams atop the Class A North Heal Point Standings, leapfrogging the Vikings.

Colton Trisch was on the mound for Bangor and he pitched a gem, allowing just 3 hits while striking out 12 and walking just 1 batter.

Kolby Brown started for the Vikings on the mound. He went 4.2 innings, allowing 9 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 4. Kaden Delano came on in relief throwing 1.1 inning and allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, both unearned while walking 1.

Bangor had 11 hits on the night, plating 1 in the bottom of the 1st inning, 3 in the bottom of the 4th inning and adding 2 insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Keegan Cyr led Bangor's offensive attack. He was 3-4 scoring 4 runs.Trisch, batting leadoff was 2-4 with a run batted in, scoring twice. Ben Caron was 2-2. Ryan Howard, Brayden Caron, Luke Misbrenner and Max Clark all singled for the Rams.

Andrew Merrill, Kolby Brown and Eli Soehren had singles for the Vikings.

Bangor is now 11-1 and will play at Camden Hills on Monday, May 23rd at 4:15 p.m.

Oxford Hills is 10-2. The Vikings will play at Gardiner on Tuesday, May 24th at 4 p.m.

Bangor and Oxford Hills are not scheduled to play each other again in the regular season.