Bangor’s Anna Connors and Orono’s Ruth White Compete at Nike Outdoor Nationals

Bangor High School's Anna Connors and Orono High School's Ruth White competed this weekend at the Nike Outdoor National Championships at the University of Oregon.

Connors finished 8th in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 55.512 and 18th in the 200 Meter Dash, with a time of 24.684.

White finished 10th in the 2 Mile Run with a time of 10:32.90.

Also the Bangor Girls came in 1st in the 4x100 Meter Emerging Elite Relay. The team was comprised of Samantha Erb, Sophia Chase, Madeline Thai and Anna Connors

The Bangor Girls came in 2nd in the 4x200 Meter Emerging Elite Relay. The team was comprised of Callie Tennett, Maddie Cyr, Madeline Thai and Evelyn Humbert.

Julia Bass of Bangor came in 11th in the Emerging Elite Girl's Shot Put.

Congratulations to all, and we know that great things await you!