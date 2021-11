Bangor’s Daniel McCarthy Finishes 9th, Hampden Academy’s Abbott Valentine 14th in New England’s

The New England High School Cross Country Championship was held Saturday, November 13th in Thetford Vermont. The top 2 finishers from Maine were Daniel McCarthy from Bangor High who finished 9th and Abbott Valentine from Hampden Academy who finished 14th.

In the Team Championships Hampden Academy finished 19th, Bangor 25th, Brunswick 26th, Freeport 28th and Portland 29th.

Here are the Maine Male Runner's results