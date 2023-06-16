Baseball and Softball State Finals Moved to June 20th

Rain, rain, go away! The Maine Principal's Association has announced that because of the impending rain on Saturday, June 17th, that the State Finals have been postponed to Tuesday, June 20th.

Here's the revised schedule. Best of luck to the participants!

Baseball

Class A - #2 South Portland vs. #8 Edward Little - USM 3 p.m.

Class B - #1 Old Town vs. #2 Yarmouth - Mansfield 3 p.m.

Class C - #2 Monmouth Academy vs. #3 Bucksport - USM 6:30 p.m.

Class D - #2 Bangor Christian vs. #3 St. Dominic - Mansfield 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Class A - #2 Windham vs. #1 Oxford Hills - USM 7 p.m.

Class B - #1 Nokomis vs. #1 York - Brewer Coffin Field 7 p.m.

Class C - #3 Hall-Dale vs. #1 Bucksport - USM 3:30 p.m.

Class D - #5 Machias vs. #1 North Yarmouth Academy - Brewer Coffin Field 3 p.m.