Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 23
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, December 23rd.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girl's Basketball
- Cheverus 59 Windham 35
- Cony 53 Messalonskee 50
- Edward Little 59 Brunswick 33
- Ellsworth 56 Presque Isle 36
- Gorham 56 Deering 39
- Maranacook 57 Dirigo 50
- MDI 51 John Bapst 43
- Mount View 49 Nokomis 46
- Penquis Valley 33 Greenville 20
- Poland 35 Cape Elizabeth 33
- South Portland 46 Westbrook 20
- Southern Aroostook 61 Ashland 39
- Spruce Mountain 53 Monmouth Academy 29
Boy's Basketball
- Brewer 49 Bangor 46
- Bucksport 57 Central 36
- Caribou 78 Mattanawcook Academy 76
- Cony 74 Messalonskee 52
- Edward Little 57 Brunswick 48
- Ellsworth 72 Presque Isle 46
- Erskine Academy 51 Waterville 32
- Gorham 60 Deering 54
- Hermon 66 Old Town 32
- Mount Desert Island 61 John Bapst 57
- Mount View 64 Nokomis 55
- Piscataquis 58 Dexter 52
- Poland 63 Cape Elizabeth 47
- Portland 67 Falmouth 40
- South Portland 54 Westbrook 44
- Stearns 69 Penquis Valley 48
- Windham 64 Cheverus 45
- Woodland 64 Calais 52
Girl's Hockey
- No games
Boy's Hockey
- Gorham/Massabesic Coop 3 Cape Elizabeth 2
