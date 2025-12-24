Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, December 23rd.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girl's Basketball

Cheverus 59 Windham 35

Cony 53 Messalonskee 50

Edward Little 59 Brunswick 33

Ellsworth 56 Presque Isle 36

Gorham 56 Deering 39

Maranacook 57 Dirigo 50

MDI 51 John Bapst 43

Mount View 49 Nokomis 46

Penquis Valley 33 Greenville 20

Poland 35 Cape Elizabeth 33

South Portland 46 Westbrook 20

Southern Aroostook 61 Ashland 39

Spruce Mountain 53 Monmouth Academy 29

Boy's Basketball

Brewer 49 Bangor 46

Bucksport 57 Central 36

Caribou 78 Mattanawcook Academy 76

Cony 74 Messalonskee 52

Edward Little 57 Brunswick 48

Ellsworth 72 Presque Isle 46

Erskine Academy 51 Waterville 32

Gorham 60 Deering 54

Hermon 66 Old Town 32

Mount Desert Island 61 John Bapst 57

Mount View 64 Nokomis 55

Piscataquis 58 Dexter 52

Poland 63 Cape Elizabeth 47

Portland 67 Falmouth 40

South Portland 54 Westbrook 44

Stearns 69 Penquis Valley 48

Windham 64 Cheverus 45

Woodland 64 Calais 52

Girl's Hockey

No games

Boy's Hockey

Gorham/Massabesic Coop 3 Cape Elizabeth 2

