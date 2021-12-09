‘Best Home Court In The North’ Day 4 Rd. of 32 + Day 3 Results

On Monday, it was Brewer, Bangor, George Stevens Academy and Penobscot Valley H.S. advancing to the next round.

Tuesday, Ellsworth, Hermon, Central Aroostook and Mattanawcook Academy all punched their ticket to the Round of 16.

Yesterday, Southern Aroostook, Hampden Academy, Houlton and MDI claimed the four spots up for grabs. Here's a full look at yesterday's results -

- Hampden Academy def. Foxcroft Academy, 72.9%-27.1%.

- Houlton def. Calais, 66.2%-33.8%.

- Southern Aroostook def. Belfast, 64.9%-35.1%.

- MDI def. Stearns, 54.7%-45.3%.

That leaves just four places in next week's Round of 16 open, with last eight schools getting in on the action today.

Once again, here's what next week's schedule will look like -

Week 2 (MON Dec. 13 to THU Dec. 16):

MON - Round of 16

TUE - Quarterfinals

WED - Semifinals

THU - Final

Now there's nothing left to do but vote on the final four first round matchups!