Black Bear Men’s Hockey Falls to UMass-Lowell 5-3

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team allowed 3 goals in the 1st Period and ended up losing to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks 5-3 on Friday night, January 14th.

The River Hawks led 3-0 at the end of the 1st Period. Carl Berglund scored the 1st goal with 11:32 gone, assisted by Andre Lee and Sam Knoblauch.

UMass-Lowell then scored a short-handed goal, with 4:08 remaining in the 1st period, when Andranik Armstrong-Kingkade scored, assisted by Zach Kaiser and Reid Stefanson.

Armsttrong-Kingkade scored his 2nd goal of the period with 1:16 remaining, assisted by Lucas Condotta.

The Black Bears pulled Connor Androlewicz from goal after the 1st Period and replaced him with Victor Ostman.

Mainie got on the scoreboard, with 4;51 gone in the 2nd Period, when Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored, assisted by Jakub Sirota to make it 3-1.

UMass-Lowell answered scoring their 4th goal of the game with just 13 seconds remaining in the 2nd Period, to make it 4-1. Ben Meehan scored, assisted by Zach Kaiser.

The Black Bears opened the scoring in the 3rd Period, scoring on a power play, with 4:03 gone. Nolan Renwick scored, assisted by Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup.

The River Hawks scored their 2nd power play of the game, with 3:05 left, when Ryan Brushett scored, assisted by Reid Stefanson and Carl Berglund.

Maine closed out the scoring, with 54 seconds left, scoring their 2nd power play goal of the game. Donavan Villenueve-Houle scored assisted by Lynden Breen and Samuel Duerr.

Maine was whistled for 3 penalties, while UMass Lowell was whistled for 6. UMass Lowell's Andre Lee was given a 5 minute major for hitting from behind and a game misconduct.

Maine is now 3-13-4 and 1-9-2 in Hockey East. UMass-Lowell is 12-3-3 overall and 9-2-1 in Hockey East. The 2 schools will play Saturday, January 15th at 7:05 p.m. That game will be broadcast on NESN+