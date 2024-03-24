Black Bears to Play Cornell Thursday March 28 in Springfield

The Maine Black Bear Hockey Team won't have far to travel when they take on Cornell on Thursday, March 28th in Springfield, Massachusetts in the NCAA Tournament.

Denver, is the top-seed in the regional, 3rd in the country, and will take on the University of Massachusetts on Thursday, March 28th at 2 p.m. . That game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Maine's game against Cornell will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 5 p.m. with Jon Shields. The game will be broadcast on TV on ESPNNews.

The Maine-Cornell winner will take on the winner of the Denver-UMass winner on Saturday, March 30th.

The last time Maine played Cornell they skated to a 1-1 tie in Florida, on December 29, 2013. Maine beat Cornell 3-2 on December 30, 2010 and 6-4 on December 29, 2012.

The Frozen 4 takes place on April 11-13, in St. Paul Minnesota, with the semifinals on April 11th and the finals on April 13th.

The Maine Black Bears finished the season with a 22-10-2 record, before losing to Boston University, 4-1 in the Hockey East semifinals. Maine is currently 23-11-2

This is the 1st time since 2012 that Maine has played in the NCAA Tournament, and 19th appearance overall. Maine won the NCAA Tournament in 2992 and 1999.