Black Bear Men’s Hockey Shut Out By UMass Lowell 2-0 in Portland

The Maine Black Bears Men's Hockey Team was shutout 2-0 in Portland on Saturday evening, November 27th, losing the 15th ranked UMass Lowell River Hawks.

UMass Lowell took a 1-0 lead with 14:22 gone in the 1st Period on a goal by Blake Wells, assisted by Sam Knoblauch and Connor Sodergren.

The 1st Period ended with the River Hawks up 1-0

There was no scoring in the 2nd Period and it remained 1-0 until UMass Lowell scored again with just 2:43 remaining in the game. Ryan Brushett scored the insurance goal.

Maine was 0-4 on the power play, while UMass Lowell was 0-2.

The Black Bears had 29 shots on the evening, with 5 in the 1st Period, 10 in the 2nd Period and 14 in the 3rd Period.

The River Hawks had 26 shots in the game, 9 in the 1st Period, 9 in the 2nd Period and 8 in the 3rd and final Period.

Victor Ostman was in goal for Maine and had 24 saves. Owen Savory was in goal for UMass Lowell and had 29 saves.

The Black Bears, now 1-10-2 and 1-7-1 in Hockey East return to the Alfond Arena next weekend to play host to the Vermont Catamounts. The puck drops Friday December 3rd and Saturday, December 4th at 7 p.m. each night.