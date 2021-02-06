Black Bear Women’s Basketball Team Too Much for UMass-Lowell 81-49

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team won their 8th game in a row Saturday afternoon, February 6th, defeating the UMass Lowell River Hawks 81-49 at The Pit on the UMaine campus.

UMaine led 22-19 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 39-26 at the Half and 58-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Blanca Millan had a game high 26 points, draining 3 3-pointers and finished with 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

Maeve Carroll had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Anne Simon had 12 points with 6 rebounds.

The Black Bears finished with 11 3-pointers. Millan, Dor Saar and Kelly Fogarty each had 3 3-pointers, while Fanny Wadling and Anna Kahelin each added 1 3-pointer.

Maine was 31-67 shooting 46.3% from the field, and were 8-10 from the free throw line.

UMass Lowell was led by Denise Solis with 12 points and Jaliena Sanchez had 10 points.

Maine is now 13-1 overall and 10-1 in America East

UMaine will host UMass-Lowell Sunday afternoon, February 7th at 1 p.m.