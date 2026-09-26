The puck dropped on the Maine Women's Ice Hockey 2026-27 season on Friday night, September 25th when they faced the #6 Quinnipiac Bobcats at the Alfond Arena. Despite outshooting Quinnipiac 36-31, the Black Bears fell 2-1.

Maine took a 1-0 lead in the 1st Period on Lily Fetch's goal, with 6:34 left to play. She was assisted by Gracie Hanson and Mikayla Boarder.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

Quinnipiac tied the game on a power play goal in the 2nd Period, with the goal coming with 5:33 left to play.

The Bobcats scored the game-winner in the 3rd perieod, with 4:52 left to play.

Maine pulled goalie Kiia Lahtinen for the final 1:43 but were unable to tie the score.

Lahtinen ended the game with 29 saves for Maine while Casey Clausen had 35 saves for Quinnipiac.

Maine was 0-5 on the power play while Quinnipiac was 1-4.

Maine is now 0-1 while Quinnipiac is 1-0

The 2 teams will play Saturday afternoon, September 26th at 3 p.m. at Alfond Arena on the campus of the University of Maine.