The Maine Field Hockey Team fell to American University 3-0 on Friday afternoon, September 25th in Washington D.C.

American University scored a goal in the 1st, 3rd and 4th periods.

American University outshot Maine 13-4 and had a 4-3 penalty corner advantage.

Annabell Halkes the 3-time America East Rookie of the Week and Goalie of the Week had 7 saves in the goalie box for Maine.

Maine is now 4-4 and American University is 6-3.

The Black Bears are back in action on Sunday, September 27th when they play at Towson University at 12 noon. Maine returns home to play Albany on Friday, October 2nd at 3 p.m.