The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the Manhattan Jaspers 68-62 at The Pit on the University of Maine campus on Sunday afternoon, November 8th.

Maine had a 29-27 lead at the end of the 1st Half, but Manhattan outscored the Black Bears 41-33 in the 2nd Half to come away with the win.

Villiam Garcia Adsten led Maine with a double-double. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Wyatt Triestman finished with 11 points, going 3-4 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Maine shot 43.6 percent from the field, and were 6-23 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were just 50 percent from the free throw line, going 8-16.

Manhattan had 2 payers in double figures. Ben Pearce led all scorers 19 points. Josiah Sabino finished with 18 points.

The Jaspers shot 42.9 percent from the field, and were 3-14 from beyond the 3-point arc. Manhattan made Maine pay for their fouls, going 23-33 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Manhattan 37-36 but turned the ball over 14 times, compared to Manhattan's 11 turnovers.

Manhattan is 1-2 overall and Maine is also 1-2.

The Black Bears head to Rhode Island on Tuesday, November 10th to play the Rams. Tip-off at 7 p.m. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game, with the pregame starting at 6:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

Check out photos from the game