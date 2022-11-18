Black Bears Fall to #13 Providence Friars 3-0

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team outshot the 13th ranked Providence Friars Friday afternoon, November 18th, 42-32 but Providence ended up beating UMaine 3-0 in Providence.

The game was scoreless through the 1st period, before the Friars scored 2 goals in the 2nd period.

Sara Hjamarsson made it 1-0 with a goal 3:11 into the 2nd period, assisted by Lindsay Bochna.

Just over 1 minute later, at 4:14 Providence was up 2-0 when Rachel Weiss scored, assisted by Reichen Kirchmair and Caroline Peterson.

It stayed that way, until late in the 3rd period, when Weiss scored, assisted by Brooke Becker, and Kirchmair when Maine had pulled their goalie, with 1:35 left in the game.

Maine was 0-4 on the power play. The Black Bears showed great discipline throughout the game, not getting whistled for a penalty!

Brooklyn Oakes was in net for Maine, while Sandra Abstreiter was in goal for Providence.

Maine is now 8-8-0 on the season and 6-5-0 in Hockey East.

Maine and Providence will meet again on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Rhode Island.