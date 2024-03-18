Maine Moves from 8th to 7th in USCHO March 18th Poll and to 6th in PairWise Rankings

Saturday's Hockey East 5-0 Quarterfinal win over UNH moved the Maine Black Bears to 7th in the March 18th US College Hockey Online Poll. Maine also moved to 6th in the PairWise Rankings.

Here's the latest Poll

Boston College 29-5-1 (50 1st place votes) Boston University 25-8-2 Denver 26-9-3 North Dakota 26-10-2 Michigan State 23-9-3 Quinnipiac 26-8-2 Maine 23-10-2 Minnesota 22-10-5 Wisconsin 26-11-2 Michigan 21-13-3 Omaha 22-11-4 Colorado College 21-13-3 Massachusetts 20-12-3 Cornell 19-6-6 Western Michigan 21-15-1 Providence 18-13-4 St. Cloud 17-15-5 RIT 26-10-2 New Hampshire 20-15-1 Bemidji State 20-15-2

Maine will play #2 Boston University in the Hockey East Semifinals on Friday, March 22nd at 7:30 p.m. Friday night's semifinal will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame, with Jon Shields, starting at 7 p.m