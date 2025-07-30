Maine Hockey Releases 2025-26 Men’s Hockey Schedule
Sure these are the Dog Days of Summer, but Maine Hockey fans are already looking forward to spending their fall and winter evenings cheering on the Black Bears either in person or listening to them on the radio on 92.9 The Ticket!
The Black Bears finished the 2024-25 season with a 5-1 loss to Penn State in the NCAA Tourney and finished 8th in the US College Hockey Online Poll. Since then Coach Barr has brought in a talented class of recruits and portal transfers and the excitement is building for the 2025-26. Add to that the renovate Alfond, and Maine Hockey games are sure to be sold out!
Here's the 2025-26 schedule. All the games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket.
- October 10 vs. Holy Cross
- October 11 vs. Holy Cross
- October 17 at Quinnipiac
- October 18 at Quinnipiac
- October 24 vs. Colgate
- October 25 vs. Colgate
- October 31 vs. Boston University (Hockey East)
- November 1 vs. Boston University (Hockey East)
- November 6 at UMass (Hockey East)
- November 7 at UMass (Hockey East)
- November 14 vs. Vermont (Hockey East)
- November 15 vs. Vermont (Hockey East)
- November 21 at Boston College (Hockey East)
- November 22 at Boston College (Hockey East)
- December 5 vs. New Hampshire (Hockey East)
- December 6 vs. New Hampshire (Hockey East)
- December 10 vs. UMass Lowell at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland (Hockey East)
- December 13 vs. Lindenwood
- December 14 vs. Lindenwood
- January 2 at Denver
- January 3 at Denver
- January 9 at Providence (Hockey East)
- January 10 at Providence (Hockey East)
- January 23 at UMass Lowell (Hockey East)
- January 24 at UMass Lowell (Hockey East)
- January 31 vs. Providence (Hockey East)
- February 6 at Boston University
- February 13 vs. UConn (Hockey East)
- February 14 vs. UConn (Hockey East)
- February 20 vs. Merrimack (Hockey East)
- February 21 vs. Merrimack (Hockey East)
- February 27 at Northeastern (Hockey East)
- February 28 at Northeastern (Hockey East)
- March 7 at Vermont (Hockey East)
