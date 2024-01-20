Black Bears Score 4 goals in 3rd Period Beat UMass Lowell 5-3

The Maine Black Bear Men's Hockey Team scored 4 goals in the 3rd Period on Friday night, January 19th to beat the River Hawks 5-3 in the start of the weekend series at The Alfond.

UMass Lowell scored 1st with just 2:56 gone in the game on a goal by Owen Cole, assisted by Jake Stella and Filip Fornaa Stevenson.

But the Black Bears evened the scoring with a short-handed goal by Donavan Vllleneuve-Houle with 8:31 left in the 1st Period, assisted by Lynden Breen and Brandon Holt.

The score was tied 1-1 through the end of the 1st and 2nd Periods.

Then in the span of 53 seconds in the 3rd Period, the Black Bears scored 2 goals, to make it 3-1!

With 10:50 left to play, Donavan Villeneuve-Houle scored his 2nd goal of the game, this time on a power play. He was assisted by Lynden Breen, and Brandon Holt. It was Breen and Holt's 2nd assist of the night.

David Breazeale gave Maine a 3-1 lead, with 9:57 left to go in the the game, assisted by Cole Hanson.

Then with 3:18 left to go in the game, Josh Nadeau lit the lamp for the Black Bears to make the score 4-1. He was assisted by Liam Lesakowski and Harrison Scott.

UMass Lowell made it 4-2 with a goal with 1:32 left to go in the game, on a goal by TJ Schweighardt, assisted by Jak Vaarwerk and Ben Meehan.

After the Riverhawks pulled their goalie in favor of an extra skater, the Black Bears scored an empty-netter to make it 5-2. Harrison Scott scored, assisted by Bradly Nadeau.

With just 3.7 seconds left, UMass Lowell scored the final goal, as Mark Cooper scored assisted by JackCollins and Brehdan Engum.

Maine was 1-3 on the power play, while UMass Lowell was 0-4.

Victor Ostman picked up the win for the Black Bears in goal. He turned away 29 of 32 shots.

Luke Pavicich was in goal for UMass Lowell, turning away 30 of 34 shots. Maine had 35 shots when you count the emty-net goal.

Maine is now 15-4-2 overall and 7-3-1 in Hockey East. UMass Lowell is 7-13-2 overall and 3-7-1 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams conclude the weekend series Saturday night, January 20th with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. If you can't make it to The Alfond, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m.