Black Bears Women’s Hockey Team Shuts Out Holy Cross 4-0

The Black Bears Women's Hockey Team shutout Holy Cross Friday night, November 11th, 4-0 at Alfond Arena.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period, when Rahel Enzler scored with just 3:17 gone, assisted by Courtney Colarullo and Lilli Welcke.

The game stayed that way until the 3rd Period. Maine scored 2 goals within 2 minutes. Mira Seregely scored with 7:15 gone, assisted by Ava Stevenson to put Maine up 2-0. Then, Alyssa Wruble scored on a power play with 9:15 gone. Her goal was assisted by Emma Lange and Seregely.

Maine added the 4th goal with just 33.8 seconds left in the game. Ally Johnson scored assisted by Kennedy Little.

The Black Bears were 1-3 on the power play, while Holy Cross was 0-2.

Maine was whistled for 3 minor penalties, while Holy Cross was whistled for 4 minor penalties.

Maine outshot Holy Cross 50-25.

Brooklyn Oakes had the shutout in net for UMaine. She stopped 25 shots. Brooke Loranger had 46 saves.

Maine is now 7-7-0 on the season and 5-4--0 in Hockey East. They take on Holy Cross Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at home at Alfond Arena.