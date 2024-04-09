Brewer and Bucksport Baseball Play to 4-4 Tie in 1st Game at New Heddericg Field

The Brewer Baseball Team played their 1st home baseball game at Heddericg Field in Brewer since the Spring of 2022, hosting Bucksport on Tuesday, April 9th. The game ended in a 4-4 tie.

The game had special significance given that Jerry Goss, the long-time Brewer City Councilor and Principal of Brewer High School, who passed away in December was a driving force in the fundraising and renovation of Heddericg Field. His grandson plays for Bucksport.

Jerry Goss' son and David Utterback, the Brewer High School Athletic Director threw out the 1st pitches.

Grady Vanidestine started on the mound for the Witches and went 3.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 7 and walked 2. Nick Tozier retired 1 batter, allowing 3 runs, walking 4. Aiden McCue pitched the final 2 innings, allwing 2 hits, walking 3 and striking out 1.

Gavyb Holyoke pitched 4.0 innings, holding Brewer to just 1 hit. He struck out 8 and walked 1. Ryan Winchester pitched 2.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2. Trent Goss pitched the final inning, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2.

Vanidestine had 2 hits for Brewer, including a triple, driving in a run. Logan Littlefield had a pair of singles. Blake Littlefield and Hunter Merrithew each had a double. Kaden Morin and Thomas Pelkey singled for the Witches.

Trent Goss had a double and single for the Golden Bucks, driving in 2 runs. Ryan Winchester, Nick Clair and Gunther Cyr each singled.

Bucksport opens the regular season on Wednesday, April 17th when they host Ellsworth at 1 p.m.

Brewer opens the regular season on Thursday, April 18th when they host Oxford Hills.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.