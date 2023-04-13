Brewer Baseball 2-Hits Hermon in Exhibition Game Wednesday

The Brewer Witches 2-hit Hermon at Mansfield Stadium on Wednesday night, beating the Hawks 7-0.

Anderson Clifford started on the mound for the Witches and he spun 3 hitless innings. He struck out 6 and walked 3. Blake Littlefield came on, pitching the 4th, 5th and 6th innings. He struck out 8 and walked 2, without allowing a hit. Logan Littlefield closed out the game, pitching the 7th inning, striking out 2 and allowing 2 hits.

Kaiden Morin led Brewer offensively with a pair of singles. Noah Tibbets, Grady Vanidestine and Blake Littlefield each doubled. Tibbetts and Logan Littlefield each drove in a pair of runs.

Brewer will play an exhibition doubleheader at Mahaney Diamond against OId Town on Saturday, April 15th.

Hermon plays an exhibition game Thursday, April 13th at Bucksport.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.