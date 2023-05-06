Brewer Baseball Beats MDI 12-1 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Baseball Team beat MDI on a beautiful Saturday in Bar Harbor, winning 12-1 in a run-ruled 5 inning game. Brewer scored 6 runs in the 1st inning and 4 in the 4th innings.

Brewer banged out 12 hits. The Witches were led by Grady Vanidestine who was 2-3 with a homer and single, driving in 3 runs. Kaiden Morin had a triple and single, driving in a run. Evan Nadeau was 2-3 with a single. Jed Gilpatrick was 2-3. The 1-2-3 batters Nadeau-Vanidestine-Gilpatrick were a combined 6-9 with 4 runs batted in. .

Noah Tibbetts, Logan Littlefield and Ethan Dupras all singled for Brewer.

Colin Sullivan led the offensive attack for the Trojans. He was 2-3 with a triple and single. Matthew Levesqu, Brendan Graves and Nick Jacobs had singles.

Jed Gilpatrick started on the mound for the Witches. He went 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Anderson Clifford pitched the final 2 innings allowing 1 hit, striking out 3 and walking 1.

The Trojans used 5 pitchers. Logan Blanchette started. He went 1 inning allowing 3 hits and 6 runs. He walked 3 and struck out 1. Ryan Davis came on and allowed 2 hits and 2 runs. Joey Wellman-Clouse went 1.1 inning allowing 7 hits and 4 runs. Sam Sinclair got the final 2 outs in the 4th. Colin Sullivan pitched the 5th inning, striking out 2.

MDI is now 4-2 on the season. They travel to Foxcroft Academy to play the Ponies on Monday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Brewer is a perfect 7-0. They play host to Oxford Hills on Monday, May 8th at 7 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium.

Check out the photos from the game

Brewer-MDI Baseball The MDI Trojans played host to the Brewer Witches on Saturday, May 6th. It was the 1st gorgeous day of the baseball season with temperatures above 70 and sunny skies!

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 1-6 HERE by Sunday, May 7th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 8th - 11th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 3 Winner being announced on Friday, May 12th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.