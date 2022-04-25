Brewer Baseball Falls to Camden Hills 3-1 Under the Lights

The Brewer Witches outhit the Camden Hills Windjammers 8-5 but fell to Camden Hills 3-1 under the lights at Mansfield Stadium on Monday, April 25th.

Anderson Clifford threw 4.0 innings for Brewer, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 5. Maddox Torrey came on in relief, throwing the last 3 innings. He struck out 6 and gave up 2 hits.

For Camden Hills Liam O'Neal started on the mound, and went 5.0 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 1 run, picking up the win. He struck out 8 and walked 2. Adrian Pierce earned the save, going the last 2 innings. he allowed 3 hits and struck out 1, and didn't walk a Witch.

Jed Gilpatrick paced the Witches' offense. He was 4-4 with a pair of double, and drove in the Brewer run. Grady Vanidestine, Logan Levenalor, Noah Tibbets and Maddox Torrey each had a single. Gilpatrick and Rowan Valley each stole a base.

For Camden Hills Matthew Kremin was 2-4 with a double. Hunter Belle had a double. Hunter Norton, and Lucas Moody each singled. Norton and Kremin each had a stolen base.

Brewer is now 1-2. The Witches travel to Ellsworth to play the Ellsworth Eagles on Thursday, April 28th at 4;30 p.m.

Camden Hills is 1-0 and plays at Lincoln Academy on Wednesday, April 27th at 4 p.m.