Brewer Baseball Falls to Lewiston 5-3

The Brewer Witches fell to the Lewiston Blue Devils 5-3 on the road on Saturday, April 20th.

Anderson Clifford started on the mound for Brewer but just retired 1 batter while allowing 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Blake Littlefield came on in relief, pitching the last 5.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 9 and walking 3.

The Witches just managed 3 hits on the day. Jake Perry had a pair of singles and Grady Vanidestine had 1 single.

Mike Caron picked up the win for the Blue Devils, as he went 4.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 5. Jeff Randall earned the save, pitching the last 3 innings striking out 2 and walking 1.

Caron helped himself at the plate hitting a double and driving in a run. Ethan Blue was 2-2. Payson Goyette had a single and run batted in.

Brewer is now 1-1. The Witches will travel to Ellsworth to play the Eagles on Tuesday, April 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

Lewiston is 1-1. They will play at Mt. Ararat on Monday, April 22nd at 4:15 p.m.

