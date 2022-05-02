Brewer Baseball Nips Hampden Academy 3-2

The Brewer Witches Baseball Team nipped Hampden Academy 3-2 under the lights in Hampden on Monday, May 2nd as Logan Levensalor's sacrifice fly in the top of the 6th inning drove in Rowan Valley to break a 2-2 tie.

Jed Gilpatrick started for Brewer and went 5.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Kaiden Morin picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2.

Collin Peckham took the loss despite allowing just 4 hits. He struck out 5 and walked 1. Kaden Beloff pitched the 7th inning, striking out the side.

Rowan Valley and Noah Tibbetts each had doubles for the Withces, while Gilpatrick and Andrew Hodgins singled.

For Hampden Academy Andrew Cote was 3-4 with a double from the lead-off spot. Logan Burns had a pair of singles and Ethan Phelps also singled

Brewer is now 3-2 and travels to Ellsworth to play the Eagles on Wednesday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 1-4 and will play at home against Messalonskee on Wednesday, May 4th at 4:15 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)