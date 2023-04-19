Brewer Baseball Opens Season with 9-1 Win Over Messalonskee

The Brewer Witches beat the Messalonskee Eagles 9-1 on Wednesday, April 19th in a game played at Lawrence High School in Fairfield.

Brewer scored 1st plating 1 in the top of the 1st. They then added runs in the 4th and 5th innings before adding 4 runs in the 6th inning and 2 insurance runs in the 7th.

Jed Gilpatrick went the distance for the Witches, allowing 5 hits over 7 innings. He allowed 1 earned run, while striking out 4 and walking 6.

Evan Nadeau batting leadoff had a double and drove in a run. Grady Vanidestine and Noah Tibbetts each drove in a run. Vanidestine, Tibbetts, Gilpatrick, Rowan Valley, and Kaiden Morin each singled for Brewer.

Andreson Clifford and Kaiden Morin each swiped 2 bases while Rowan Valley stole 1 bag.

For Messalonskee Jacob Love went 5.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. He struck out and walked 3. Garrett Giguere came on and allowed 6 runs in the 6th inning, walking 5 and allowing 1 hit. Brady Bumford pitched the final inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 walk.

Jack Hammond had a pair of hits for the Eagles, including a double, driving in a run. Ty Bernier, Dennis Martin and Brady Bumford each singled.

Brewer, 1-0 will play host to Edward Little on Friday, April 21st at 4:30 p.m.

Messalonskee 0-1 travels to Skowhegan to play the River Hawks on Thursday, April 20th at 1 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week resumes, starting next week. You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 17-22 HERE by Sunday, April 23rd. You'll then be able to vote on the nominees April 24-27th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 1 Winner being announced on Friday, April 28th