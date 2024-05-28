Brewer Beats Bangor 4-1 in Regular Season Finale

The Brewer Witches beat the Bangor Rams 4-1 in the regular season finale for both schools, Tuesday night, May 28th under the lights at Heddericg Field in Brewer.

Brewer scored in the bottom of the 1st inning but Bangor scored a run in the top of the 3rd inning to tie the score. Brewer plated 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th for the win.

Grady Vanidestine pitched 6.0 innings for Brewer, to pick up the win. He allowed 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 9 and walked 2.

Zach Arnold pitched the 7th inning, earning the save, allowing 2 hits.

Logan Littlefield had a double for the Witches, driving in a run. Anderson Clifford singled and drove in a run. Jake Perry and Zach Arnold also singled for Brewer.

Littlefield swiped 2 bases, and Clifford and Vanidestine each stole a base. The Rams gunned down 2 Witches trying to steal a base.

For Bangor Kyle Johnson pitched a complete game, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned in 6.0 innings. He struck out 10 and walked 4.

Jack Schuck was perfect at the plate going 3-3 and walking once, driving in a run. Yates Emerson, leading off was 2-4. Ethan Sproul had a double

Bangor finishes the regular season with a 9-6-1 record.

Brewer finishes the regular season with a 7-9 record.

Bangor will make the Class A North playoffs. Brewer is on the bubble, in 8th place, with 1 day remaining in the regular season.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 27-June 1 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, June 2nd. Voting for Week 7 will take place June 3 -6 with the winner being announced on Friday, June 7.