Brewer Boys Defeat Ellsworth 81-58 as 2 Teams Combine for 21 3’s [PHOTOS/STATS]
The Ellsworth Eagles and Brewer Witches Boys Basketball Teams are two of the best 3-point shooting teams in Class B and Class A respectively. On Tuesday December 7th they met in a preseason game at Brewer Auditorium with the 2 teams combining for 21 3-pointers. The game was close until the 4th Quarter with Brewer pulling away, winning 81-58
It was 25-22 Brewer at the end of the 1st Quarter and the Witches lead was only 2 points at the end of the 1st Half 39-37. Brewer led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 58-50
Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 15 points, while Hunter Curtis had 12 points. The Eagles were 7-10 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 7 3-pointes with Brett Bragdon having 2 and Chance Mercier, Miles Palmer, Hunter Curtis, Michael Palmer and Kaleb Connors all sinking 1 3-pointer.
Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brock Flagg had a game-high 21 points. Aaron Newcomb had 17 points. Ryder Goodwin had 11 points and Brady Saunders had 10 points. The Witches were 7-11 from the free throw line. Brewer had 14 3's. They were led by Aaron Newcomb and Brock Flagg with 5 3's each. Brady Saunders and Evan Nadeau each had 2 3's.
Ellsworth opens the regular season on Saturday, December 11th at 12:30. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 on WDEA Internet Radio , on any Alexa enabled device and on the the free downloadable WDEA APP
Brewer opens the regular season on Friday, December 10th at 6 p.m. when they host Skowhegan. That game will be livestreamed on 92.9 Ticket TV
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Boys
|22
|15
|13
|8
|58
|Brewer Boys
|25
|14
|19
|23
|81
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Chance Mercier
|1
|15
|5
|4
|1
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Miles Palmer
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Logan McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Hunter Curtis
|1
|12
|4
|3
|1
|3
|6
|3
|11
|Brett Bragdon
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gage Hardy
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Brody Mercier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Eamon MacDonald
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Peter Keblinsky
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|Cruz Coffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Michael Palmer
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kaleb Connors
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Michael Harris
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Ethan LeClerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Keegan Omlor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|58
|22
|15
|7
|7
|10
|15
Brewer
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Colby Smith
|1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Kyle Horr
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|12
|Brady Saunders
|1
|10
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|14
|Aiden Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|1
|17
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|22
|Evan Glass
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|1
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|32
|Brock Flagg
|1
|21
|7
|2
|5
|2
|3
|0
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Braden Carr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|81
|30
|16
|14
|7
|11
|12
Check out photos of the game (Note- It is Brewer's policy that competitors on the court do not have to wear masks)