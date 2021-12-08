Brewer Boys Defeat Ellsworth 81-58 as 2 Teams Combine for 21 3’s [PHOTOS/STATS]

The Ellsworth Eagles and Brewer Witches Boys Basketball Teams are two of the best 3-point shooting teams in Class B and Class A respectively. On Tuesday December 7th they met in a preseason game at Brewer Auditorium with the 2 teams combining for 21 3-pointers. The game was close until the 4th Quarter with Brewer pulling away, winning 81-58

It was 25-22 Brewer at the end of the 1st Quarter and the Witches lead was only 2 points at the end of the 1st Half 39-37. Brewer led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 58-50

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 15 points, while Hunter Curtis had 12 points. The Eagles were 7-10 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 7 3-pointes with Brett Bragdon having 2 and Chance Mercier, Miles Palmer, Hunter Curtis, Michael Palmer and Kaleb Connors all sinking 1 3-pointer.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brock Flagg had a game-high 21 points. Aaron Newcomb had 17 points. Ryder Goodwin had 11 points and Brady Saunders had 10 points. The Witches were 7-11 from the free throw line. Brewer had 14 3's. They were led by Aaron Newcomb and Brock Flagg with 5 3's each. Brady Saunders and Evan Nadeau each had 2 3's.

Ellsworth opens the regular season on Saturday, December 11th at 12:30. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 on WDEA Internet Radio , on any Alexa enabled device and on the the free downloadable WDEA APP

Brewer opens the regular season on Friday, December 10th at 6 p.m. when they host Skowhegan. That game will be livestreamed on 92.9 Ticket TV

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Boys 22 15 13 8 58 Brewer Boys 25 14 19 23 81

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Chance Mercier 1 15 5 4 1 4 4 5 4 Miles Palmer 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 1 5 Logan McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 1 12 4 3 1 3 6 3 11 Brett Bragdon 1 6 2 0 2 0 0 0 12 Gage Hardy 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 14 Brody Mercier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Eamon MacDonald 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 Peter Keblinsky 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 Cruz Coffin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Kaleb Connors 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 30 Michael Harris 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 32 Ethan LeClerc 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 TOTALS 1 58 22 15 7 7 10 15

Brewer

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Evan Nadeau 1 6 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 Colby Smith 1 7 3 3 0 1 1 2 10 Kyle Horr 1 3 1 1 0 1 1 0 12 Brady Saunders 1 10 3 1 2 2 2 4 14 Aiden Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Aaron Newcomb 1 17 6 1 5 0 0 3 22 Evan Glass 1 6 3 3 0 0 0 0 24 Ryder Goodwin 1 11 5 5 0 1 4 2 32 Brock Flagg 1 21 7 2 5 2 3 0 34 Cameron Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Braden Carr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 42 Titus Philbrook 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 81 30 16 14 7 11 12

Check out photos of the game (Note- It is Brewer's policy that competitors on the court do not have to wear masks)