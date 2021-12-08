Brewer Boys Defeat Ellsworth 81-58 as 2 Teams Combine for 21 3’s [PHOTOS/STATS]

Ellsworth-Brewer Basketball December 7, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Eagles and Brewer Witches Boys Basketball Teams are two of the best 3-point shooting teams in Class B and Class A respectively. On Tuesday December 7th they met in a preseason game at Brewer Auditorium with the 2 teams combining for 21 3-pointers. The game was close until the 4th Quarter with Brewer pulling away, winning 81-58

It was 25-22 Brewer at the end of the 1st Quarter and the Witches lead was only 2 points at the end of the 1st Half 39-37. Brewer led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 58-50

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 15 points, while Hunter Curtis had 12 points. The Eagles were 7-10 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 7 3-pointes with Brett Bragdon having 2 and Chance Mercier, Miles Palmer, Hunter Curtis, Michael Palmer and Kaleb Connors all sinking 1 3-pointer.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brock Flagg had a game-high 21 points. Aaron Newcomb had 17 points. Ryder Goodwin had 11 points and Brady Saunders had 10 points. The Witches were 7-11 from the free throw line. Brewer had 14 3's. They were led by Aaron Newcomb and Brock Flagg with 5 3's each. Brady Saunders and Evan Nadeau each had 2 3's.

Ellsworth opens the regular season on Saturday, December 11th at 12:30. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 on WDEA Internet Radio , on any Alexa enabled device and on the the free downloadable WDEA APP

Brewer opens the regular season on Friday, December 10th at 6 p.m. when they host Skowhegan. That game will be livestreamed on 92.9 Ticket TV

Line Score

      1  2   3   4   T
Ellsworth Boys221513858
Brewer Boys2514192381

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Chance Mercier115541445
4Miles Palmer15211001
5Logan McGowan10000000
10Hunter Curtis112431363
11Brett Bragdon16202000
12Gage Hardy14220001
14Brody Mercier10000000
15Eamon MacDonald12110001
20Peter Keblinsky12110002
21Cruz Coffin10000000
22Michael Palmer15211000
23Kaleb Connors13101001
30Michael Harris14220000
32Ethan LeClerc10000000
33Keegan Omlor10000001
TOTALS1582215771015

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Evan Nadeau16202000
4Colby Smith17330112
10Kyle Horr13110110
12Brady Saunders110312224
14Aiden Davis10000000
20Aaron Newcomb117615003
22Evan Glass16330000
24Ryder Goodwin111550142
32Brock Flagg121725230
34Cameron Hughes10000000
40Braden Carr10000001
42Titus Philbrook10000000
TOTALS18130161471112

Check out photos of the game (Note- It is Brewer's policy that competitors on the court do not have to wear masks)

Ellsworth-Brewer Boys Basketball December 7, 2021

