Brewer Defeats Edward Little 13-1

The Brewer Witches broke a 1-1 tie scoring 6 runs in the top of the 6th inning, highlighted by Rowan Valley's 2 run homer and then added 6 more in the top of the 7th inning to beat the Edward Little Red Eddies 13-1 in Auburn on Friday afternoon, April 22nd.

Jed Gilpatrick picked up the win on the mound for the Witches, throwing a complete game with 88 pitches. He allowed only 2 hits and struck out 5 and walked 2. The run was unearned.

Valley was 2-5 with 2 runs batted in. Gilpatrick helped himself at the plate, going 2-4 with a double and drove in 4 runs. Logan Levenalor was 3-5. Noah Tibbetts was 1-4 with a double. Evan Nadeau was 1-4 with a double. Grady Vanidestine and Andrew Hodgins each had a single for the Witches.

Campbell Cassidy started on the mound for Edward Little. He went 5.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 7 runs, all earned. He struck out 8 and walked 4. TJ Kramaz pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 6 runs. He walked 1. Cassidy and Kramaz each had a wild pitch.

Brewer is now 1-1. They play host to Camden Hills under the lights at Mahaney Diamond on Monday, April 25th at 7 p.m.

Edward Little is 0-2. They play host to Gardiner on Monday, April 25th at 4 p.m.