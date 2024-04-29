Bangor Baseball Beats Brewer 10-0

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Bangor Rams beat the Brewer Witches 10-0, on Monday, April 29th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. The Rams scored 5 runs in the 3rd and 5th innings. The game was called in the 5th inning because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Jack Schuck went 3-3 for Bangor, driving in 2 runs. Yates Emerson was 2-3. Kyle Johnson, Geo Socolow, Scott Socobasin, Ethan Sproul, Jack Earl and Gavin Glanville-True all singled for the Rams.

Johnson was on the mound for Bangor, holding Brewer to just 1 hit. He struck out 5 and walked 4.

Thomas Pelkey had the lone hit for the Witches.

Grady Vanidestine started on the mound for Brewer and pitched 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 4. Zach Arnold pitched the remainer of the game, allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Brewer is now 2-3 and will host Brunswick on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Bangor now 4-1 will play at Mt. Ararat on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:15 p.m.

