Hampden Academy Wins with 4 in the 8th Inning to Remain Undefeated Beating Messalonskee 8-6

With the game tied 4-4 at the end of 7 innings the Hampden Academy Broncos scored 4 runs in the 8th inning and then outlasted the Messalonskee Eagles 8-6 on Monday, April 29th.

Rogan Lord hit a 2-run homer for the Broncos in the 8th inning. The catcher finished the day a perfect 3-3 at the late, with a double and single, driving in 3 runs.

Kaysen Wildman was 4-5 at the plate with a double and drove in 2 runs. Colin Peckham had 2 hits including a double. Andrew Cote had a double. TJ Llerena had a single.

Peckham starting on the mound for the Broncos went 7.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 4 runs, striking out 7 without walking a batter. Bodie Bishop earned the save pitching the 8th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 1.

Jordan Lewis, the 3rd baseman, hit a solo home run for Messalonskee. Garrett Giguere was 2-3, driving in 2 runs. Cash Bizier had a double. Garrett Card, Ty Bernier, Parker Reynolds and Ben Bernier all singled for the Eagles.

Denny Martin started on the mound for the Eagles and went 2.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. He struck out and walked 2. Ben Bernier took the loss, pitching the final 5.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Hampden Academy is undefeated at 5-0. They will play MDI in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 4-2. They will host Lewiston on Wednesday May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

