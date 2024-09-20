Brewer Field Hockey with 9-0 Shutout Win Over Bangor

The Brewer Witches Field Hockey Team picked up their 4th consecutive shutout beating Bangor 9-0 on Thursday, February 19th, on the turf in Brewer.

Both Allie Flagg and Jordin Williams had a hat-trick (3 goals) for Brewer. Paige Oakes, Olivia Gilmore and Bella Pierce each had a single goal. Oakes had 2 assists and Flagg also had an assist.

Brewer is off to their best start in years with a 5-0 record. They will travel to play at Camden Hills on Saturday, September 21st at 11 a.m.

Bangor is 0-4. They will host Brunswick on Saturday, September 21st at 2 p.m.

