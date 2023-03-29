Brewer High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse 2023 Schedules

We are going to work are way around the area before games officially start and try and list schedules as time permits. Here's the 2023 Brewer High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse schedules. Best of luck this season!

Baseball

Saturday April 8 vs. Gray-New Gloucester 12 noon at Massabesic High School

Saturday April 8 at Massabesic 2 p.m.

Tuesday April 11 at Bucksport 4:30 p.m,.

Wednesday April 12 vs. Hermon TBA at Mansfield

Saturday April 15 vs. Old Town 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Mansfield

Tuesday April 18 at Messalonskee 4:30 p.m. SEASON OPENER

Friday April 21 vs. Edward Little 4:30 p.m. at Mansfield

Monday April 24 at Camden Hills 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday April 26 vs. Ellsworth 7 p.m. at Mansfield

Saturday April 29 vs. Lewiston 4 p.m. at Mansfield

Monday May 1 vs. Hampden Academy 4:30 p.m.at Mansfield

Saturday May 6 at MDI 12 noon

Monday May 8 vs. Oxford Hills 7 p.m. at Mansfield

Wednesday May 10 at Ellsworth 4:30 p.m.

Saturday May 13 at Skowhegan 12 noon

Monday May 15 at Bangor 7 p.m.

Wednesday May 17 vs. MDI 7 p.m. at Mansfield

Friday May 19 at Brunswick 4:30 p.m.

Monday May 22 vs. Mt. Ararat 7 p.m. at Mahaney Diamond in Orono

Wednesday May 24 vs. Bangor 7 p.m. at Mansfield

Softball

Saturday April 8 at Gray-New Gloucester 12 noon at Massabesic

Saturday April 8 at Massabesic 2 p.m.

Tuesday April 11 a Bucksport 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday April 12 vs. Hermon 4:30 p.m.

Thursday April 13 vs. Orono 4:30 p.m.

Saturday April 15 vs. Old Town 12 Noon and 2 p.m.

Tuesday April 18 at Messalonskee 4:30 p.m. SEASON OPENER

Friday April 21 vs. Edward Little 4:30 p.m.

Monday April 24 at Camden Hills 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday April 26 vs. Ellsworth 4:30 p.m.

Saturday April 29 vs. Lewiston 4 p.m.

Monday May 1 vs. Hampden Academy 4:30 p.m.

Saturday May 6 at MDI 12 noon

Wednesday May 10 at Ellsworth 4:30 p.m.

Saturday May 13 at Skowhegan 12 Noon

Monday May 15 at Bangor 7 p.m.

Wednesday May 17 vs. MDI 7 p.m.

Friday May 19 at Brunswick 4:30 p.m.

Monday May 22 vs. Mt. Ararat 6 p.m.

Wednesday May 24 at Hampden Academy 7 p.m.

Friday May 26 at Oxford Hills 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday May 30 vs. Bangor 7 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Saturday April 1 at Lewiston 12 noon

Saturday April 8 Play Day at Morse 1 p.m.

Thursday April 13 at Bangor 7 p.m. SEASON OPENER

Tuesday April 18 vs. Morse 11 a.m. at Cameron Stadium

Saturday April 22 vs. Gardiner 1 p.m. at Husson

Tuesday April 25 at Lawrence/Winslow 4 p.m. at Lawrence

Saturday April 29 at Houlton 2 p.m.

Monday May 2 vs. John Bapst 4 p.m. at Doyle Field

Thursday May 4 vs. Lincoln Academy 4 p.m. at Doyle Field

Tuesday May 9 at Cony TBA

Saturday May 13 vs. Bangor 12 Noon at Doyle Field

Saturday May 20 vs. MCI/Nokomis 10 a.m. at Doyle Field

Monday May 22 at Mt. Blue 6 p.m.

Thursday May 25 at Erskine Academy 4 p.m.

Thursday June 1 at John Bapst 7 p.m. at Husson University

Girls Lacrosse

Wednesday April 5 Play Day at Messalonskee 7 p.m.

Friday April 14 vs. Maranacook-Winthrop 8 p.m. SEASON OPENER

Thursday April 20 vs. MCI/Nokomis 12 noon at Cameron Stadium

Monday April 24 at Gardiner 4:30 p.m.

Thursday April 27 vs. Mt. Blue 4 p.m. at Doyle Field

Wednesday May 3 vs. Lawrence 4 p.m. at Doyle Field

Saturday May 6 at Edward Little 1 p.m.

Tuesday May 9 vs. Houlton 4 p.m. at Doyle Field

Thursday May 11 vs. Bangor/John Bapst 4 p.m. at Doyle Field

Tuesday May 16 at Messalonskee 6 p.m.

Thursday May 18 at Houlton 7 p.m.

Saturday May 20 at Oceanside 11 a.m.

Tuesday May 23 at Winslow TBA

Thursday May 25 at Cony 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday May 31 vs. Camden Hills 5 p.m.

For updates/postponements visit the Brewer High School Athletic Website