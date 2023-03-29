Brewer High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse 2023 Schedules
We are going to work are way around the area before games officially start and try and list schedules as time permits. Here's the 2023 Brewer High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse schedules. Best of luck this season!
Baseball
- Saturday April 8 vs. Gray-New Gloucester 12 noon at Massabesic High School
- Saturday April 8 at Massabesic 2 p.m.
- Tuesday April 11 at Bucksport 4:30 p.m,.
- Wednesday April 12 vs. Hermon TBA at Mansfield
- Saturday April 15 vs. Old Town 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Mansfield
- Tuesday April 18 at Messalonskee 4:30 p.m. SEASON OPENER
- Friday April 21 vs. Edward Little 4:30 p.m. at Mansfield
- Monday April 24 at Camden Hills 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday April 26 vs. Ellsworth 7 p.m. at Mansfield
- Saturday April 29 vs. Lewiston 4 p.m. at Mansfield
- Monday May 1 vs. Hampden Academy 4:30 p.m.at Mansfield
- Saturday May 6 at MDI 12 noon
- Monday May 8 vs. Oxford Hills 7 p.m. at Mansfield
- Wednesday May 10 at Ellsworth 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday May 13 at Skowhegan 12 noon
- Monday May 15 at Bangor 7 p.m.
- Wednesday May 17 vs. MDI 7 p.m. at Mansfield
- Friday May 19 at Brunswick 4:30 p.m.
- Monday May 22 vs. Mt. Ararat 7 p.m. at Mahaney Diamond in Orono
- Wednesday May 24 vs. Bangor 7 p.m. at Mansfield
Softball
- Saturday April 8 at Gray-New Gloucester 12 noon at Massabesic
- Saturday April 8 at Massabesic 2 p.m.
- Tuesday April 11 a Bucksport 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday April 12 vs. Hermon 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday April 13 vs. Orono 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday April 15 vs. Old Town 12 Noon and 2 p.m.
- Tuesday April 18 at Messalonskee 4:30 p.m. SEASON OPENER
- Friday April 21 vs. Edward Little 4:30 p.m.
- Monday April 24 at Camden Hills 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday April 26 vs. Ellsworth 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday April 29 vs. Lewiston 4 p.m.
- Monday May 1 vs. Hampden Academy 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday May 6 at MDI 12 noon
- Wednesday May 10 at Ellsworth 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday May 13 at Skowhegan 12 Noon
- Monday May 15 at Bangor 7 p.m.
- Wednesday May 17 vs. MDI 7 p.m.
- Friday May 19 at Brunswick 4:30 p.m.
- Monday May 22 vs. Mt. Ararat 6 p.m.
- Wednesday May 24 at Hampden Academy 7 p.m.
- Friday May 26 at Oxford Hills 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday May 30 vs. Bangor 7 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
- Saturday April 1 at Lewiston 12 noon
- Saturday April 8 Play Day at Morse 1 p.m.
- Thursday April 13 at Bangor 7 p.m. SEASON OPENER
- Tuesday April 18 vs. Morse 11 a.m. at Cameron Stadium
- Saturday April 22 vs. Gardiner 1 p.m. at Husson
- Tuesday April 25 at Lawrence/Winslow 4 p.m. at Lawrence
- Saturday April 29 at Houlton 2 p.m.
- Monday May 2 vs. John Bapst 4 p.m. at Doyle Field
- Thursday May 4 vs. Lincoln Academy 4 p.m. at Doyle Field
- Tuesday May 9 at Cony TBA
- Saturday May 13 vs. Bangor 12 Noon at Doyle Field
- Saturday May 20 vs. MCI/Nokomis 10 a.m. at Doyle Field
- Monday May 22 at Mt. Blue 6 p.m.
- Thursday May 25 at Erskine Academy 4 p.m.
- Thursday June 1 at John Bapst 7 p.m. at Husson University
Girls Lacrosse
- Wednesday April 5 Play Day at Messalonskee 7 p.m.
- Friday April 14 vs. Maranacook-Winthrop 8 p.m. SEASON OPENER
- Thursday April 20 vs. MCI/Nokomis 12 noon at Cameron Stadium
- Monday April 24 at Gardiner 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday April 27 vs. Mt. Blue 4 p.m. at Doyle Field
- Wednesday May 3 vs. Lawrence 4 p.m. at Doyle Field
- Saturday May 6 at Edward Little 1 p.m.
- Tuesday May 9 vs. Houlton 4 p.m. at Doyle Field
- Thursday May 11 vs. Bangor/John Bapst 4 p.m. at Doyle Field
- Tuesday May 16 at Messalonskee 6 p.m.
- Thursday May 18 at Houlton 7 p.m.
- Saturday May 20 at Oceanside 11 a.m.
- Tuesday May 23 at Winslow TBA
- Thursday May 25 at Cony 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday May 31 vs. Camden Hills 5 p.m.
For updates/postponements visit the Brewer High School Athletic Website