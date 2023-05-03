Brewer High School Names 4 New Coaches – Basketball, X-C and Hockey

Brewer High School named 4 new coaches including Varsity Boy's Basketball, Varsity Girl's Basketball, Assistant Coach for Cross Country and coach for the Penobscot Pioneers, the Girl's Coop Hockey Team.

Carl Parker has been chosen as Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach. Coach Parker has a long history of coaching in the region, including tenures with MCI’s Prep program (1990-1993), Lee Academy prep program (2006-2008), Nokomis High School (2009-2015), Bangor High School (2015-2018) and most recently at Old Town High School as the JV Head Coach for the past 3 seasons.

Parker is well known in the player development circuit having been inducted into the New England AAU Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Parker was chosen from the group of 3 applicants for the position to replace outgoing coach, Ben Goodwin who announced he was stepping away following the 2023 season which ended with the schools first state championship in basketball.

Tanna Ross has been elevated to Varsity Girls Basketball Head Coach after a successful season as the bench leader of the Subvarsity program at Brewer High School.

Ross replaces Chad LaBree as varsity head coach after one season. “We thank Coach LaBree for his time and service to the girls. He put a lot of energy, effort and heart into the program and always approaches everything he does with a great deal of professionalism. Administratively, we felt it was time to hand the program over to someone who works in the district and has walked in these girls’ shoes as a local high school basketball player and someone who played at a very high level collegiately at the University of Maine.” Superintendent of Schools Gregg Palmer said.

Ross was hired in late May of 2022 to teach Physical Education at Brewer Community School and moved to the area from the Bonny Eagle district where she taught and coached.

Michaela “Mickey” Hersey” has been hired to be the assistant coach for the Brewer High School Cross Country program. She fills the void left when newly appointed head coach, Kristy Albee was elevated to head coach following the retirement of longtime coach, Glendon Rand. Hersey is the distance coach for the indoor track team and a graduate of Brewer High School in 2020.

The seven participating schools for the Penobscot Pioneers girls ice hockey program have removed the “interim” label from the title of Head Coach for Jarrod Williams. Williams takes over as the Head Coach for the program for its second season which will begin in November of 2023.



Williams filled in as interim head coach to finish out the 2022-2023 season. The seven participating schools' athletic administrators and several layers of additional school administrative oversight were more than comfortable with Williams taking the reins as he has been one of the leading advocates for girls high school ice hockey in the Penobscot County region for the past several years and has worked successfully as assistant coach for the Pioneers and now as JV Softball coach at Brewer High School.

The Pioneers finished as Northern Maine Runner-Up in their first year of existence. Williams was the only applicant for this round of consideration for the position.