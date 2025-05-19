The Brewer Witches nipped the Hermon Hawks 2-1 Monday, May 18th, in a weather-shortened 5 inning game. The game originally scheduled to be played in Hermon was moved to the turf in Brewer.

Blake Littlefield picked up the win for the Witches, going 5.0 innings and allowing just 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 10 and walked 5.

Mason Kinney was the tough-luck loser for the Hawks. He went 5.0 innings and allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Kaiden Morin and Parker Bouchard each had a single and run batted in for the Hawks. Jake Perry had a double. Logan Littlefield and Dylan Nadeau each singled.

Morin swiped 2 bases and Logan Littlefield had a stolen base for the Witches.

Brayden Ladd had a single and run batted in for the Hawks. Maddox Kinney had Hermon's other hit.

Cam Morrison had a stolen base for the Hawks.

Brewer is now 6-5. They will host Edward Little on Wednesday, May 21st at 6 p.m.

Hermon is now 7-4. They will travel to Newport to play the Nokomis Warriors on Friday May 23rd at 4 p.m.

Voting is open for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, now through Thursday, May 22nd at 11:59 p.m. for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote HERE once per hour, per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.

Get our free mobile app

;