Brewer Outlasts Hampden Academy 7-1 in 16 Innings

The Brewer Witches outlasted the Hampden Academy Broncos 7-1 in 16 innings on Thursday, May 25th at Bordick Field in Hampden. Brewer pitchers faced 60 batters while Hampden Academy's pitchers faced 65 batters.

Brewer scored 1 run in the top of the 2nd, and Hampden scored the tying run in the bottom of the 6th. After that nothing but 0's on the scoreboard, until Brewer erupted for 6 runs in the top of the 16th inning.

For Brewer Grady Vanidestine threw 9 innings of 1-run baseball. He allowed 9 hits and struck out 7, and didn't walk a batter. Logan Littlefield came on in relief and threw 7 innings (a complete normal game) of 3-hit ball, striking out 5 and walking 2.

Bodie Bishop was on the mound to start for the Broncos. He went 7.1 innings allowing just 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 4 and walked 1. Kaysen Wildman allowed 10 hits and 6 runs in 7.2 innings. He struck out 2 and walked 2. Brady Eaglin finished the 16th, allowing a hit.

At the plate for the Witches, Grady Vanidestine had 3 hits. Jed Gilpatrick had 2 hits including a double. Logan Littlefield had 2 singles. Evan Nadeau, Noah Tibbetts, Rowan Valley, Kaiden Moring and Andrew Hodgins each singled.

Colin Peckham had 3 singles for the Broncos. Zack McLaughline and Rogan Lord each had 2 singles. Andrew Cote, Logan Burns, Kaysen Wildman, Gavin Monyok and Ryan Adams each singled for the Broncos.

Brewer is 12-2 on the season. They play host to Oxford Hills on Friday, May 26th at 5 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 9-5. The play at Messalonskee on Tuesday May 30th at 4:15 p.m.