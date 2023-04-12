Brewer Scores 15 Runs in Final 2 Innings to Beat Bucksport 16-5

The Brewer Witches scored 8 runs in the 5th innings and 6 runs in the 7th inning and beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 16-5 in 6 innings on Tuesday, April 11th in an exhibition game in Bucksport.

Jed Gilpatrick started on the mound for Brewer and went 3 innings allowing 3 runs, on 3 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 4. Grady Vanidestine pitched 2 inning allowing just 1 hit and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 4 and walked 5. Logan Littlefield pitched a scoreless 6th inning, striking out the side on 10 pitches.

Rowan Valley had 2 hits for Brewer, driving in 3 runs. Logan Littlefield had a double, driving in 2 runs. Noah Tibbetts, Andrew Hodgins, and Blake Littlefield all singled for the Witches. Tibbets swiped 2 bases, while Valley, Hodgins and Kyle Morin each stole 1 base for Brewer.

Gavyn Holyoke started for the Golden Bucks on the mound. He went 3 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 2 and walking 3. Brandon Elden went 1.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 6 runs, walking 1. Jason Terrill pitched part of the 5th and 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and 5 runs. He walked 3. Ryan Winchester got the 2nd out in the 6th inning allowing 2 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Silas Moor got the final out in the 6th inning.

Gavyn Holyoke had a triple and double driving in 3 runs to lead the Bucksport Golden Bucks' offense. Eli Bennett and Nick Clair each had a single.

Brewer next plays on Wednesday night, under the lights at Mansfield Stadium at 7 p.m. against Hermon, while Bucksport hosts Hermon on Thursday April 13th at 4 p.m. in exhibition games

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.