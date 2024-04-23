Brewer Softball Beats Ellsworth 7-3

Jordin Williams hit a 3-run homer in the 4th inning and the Brewer Witches beat the Ellsworth Eagles 7-3 in Ellsworth on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Anna Stevens pitched a complete game for Ellsworth, allowing 5 hits and 7 runs, although just 3 were earned. She struck out 10 and walked 5.

Sara Young pitched for the Witches, and held Ellsworth to just 5 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 5 and walked 1.

Williams was 2-3 for Brewer, with the 3 rungs batted in. Paige Oakes was 1-4 with a double, driving in 3 runs. Madison Shaw had a double. Olivia Bragdon had a single and drove in a run.

For Ellsworth Jayden Sullivan had a double. Sophie Lynch, celebrated her birthday, going 2-3 with a triple. Natalie Jagels and Paige Johnson each singled for the Eagles.

Ellsworth now 1-1 will travel to Old Town to play the Coyotes on Friday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Brewer, now 2-1 will host Skowhegan on Saturday, April 23rd at 12 noon.

