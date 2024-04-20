Brewer Softball Beats Lewiston 11-0

The Brewer Witches blasted 2 home runs and Sarah Young threw a 2-hitter as the Witches blanked the Lewiston Blue Devils 11-0 in Lewiston on Saturday, April 20th.

Emma Jameson hit an inside-the-park home run in the 1st inning, scoring 3 runs. Jordin Williams hit an inside-the-park home run in the 2nd inning, scoring 2 runs.

Jill Ford went 2-2. Paige Oakes was 2-3 with a RBI. Olivia Gilmore was 2-3 and Olivia Bragdon was 1-3 with 2 runs batted in. Sarah Young and Taylor Grant each singled.

Young struck out 10 Blue Devils, and didn't walk a batter.

Ava Dionne was in the circle for Lewiston and allowed 11 hits, striking out and walking 2.

Irelyn Ackley and Maija Raymond each singled for Lewiston.

Brewer is now 1-1. They will travel to Ellsworth to play the Eagles on Tuesday, April 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

Lewiston now 1-1, will play at Mt. Ararat on Monday, April 22nd at 4:15 p.m.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.