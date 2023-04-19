Brewer Softball Doubles Up Messalonskee 4-2

The Brewer Witches doubled up Messalonskee 4-2 to start the season 1-0 as Jordan Doak went 3-4 from the leadoff spot and had 3 stolen bases.

Brewer-Messalonskee April 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Messalonskee April 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Sara Young picked up the win, pitching a complete game, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 1.

Brewer-Messalonskee April 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Messalonskee April 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Young helped herself at the plate, going 2-3 with a pair of doubles and driving in 2 runs.

Brewer-Messalonskee April 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Messalonskee April 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Jordin Williams had a single and a stolen base for Brewer.

Maddi Wilson started in the circle for the Eagles and went 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits on 3 runs while striking out 3. Morgan Wills came on in relief, allowing 4 hits and 1 run over 5.0 innings while striking out 14.

Olivia Thomas had a double for the Eagles. Wills, Elise McDonald, and Audrey Mihm had singles for Messalonskee.

Brewer 1-0, plays host to Edward Little on Friday, April 21st at 4:30 p.m.

Messalonskee, 0-1 plays at Skowhegan on Thursday, April 20th at 1 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week resumes, starting next week. You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 17-22 HERE by Sunday, April 23rd. You'll then be able to vote on the nominees April 24-27th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 1 Winner being announced on Friday, April 28th