Jillian Ford singled to center with 1 out in the bottom of the 8th inning, driving in Paige Oakes as the Brewer Witches walked-off the Edward Little Red Eddies 8-7 in Brewer on Wednesday, May 21st.

Brewr outhit Edward Little 16-6

Paige Oakes was a perfect 5-5 for the Witches, leading off. Emma Jameson was 3-4 with a double and a run batted in. Sara Young helped herself at the plate, going 3-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs. Olivia Bragdon had 2 hits, including a double and run batted in. Jordin Williams had a single.

Young picked up the win for Brewer, pitching all 8 innings and allowing 6 hits and 7 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 1.

Nellie Feeney had a home run and drove in 2 runs. Kylee Lebrun had a pair of singles. Elizabeth Galway, Chloe Leblanc and Allison Michaud each had a single.

Kassidy Lobb took the loss for Edward Little. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter. 4 of the 8 runs Brewer scored were earned.

Brewer is now 8-4. They will host Mt. Ararat on Friday, May 23rd at 6 p.m.

Edward Little is 7-5. They will play at Oxford hills on Friday, May 23rd at 5 p.m.

