Brody Walsh Tosses Perfect Game as Mt. Blue Beats Camden Hills 12-0

It's hard to be perfect, especially when it's your 1st start of the season! But that's exactly what Brody Walsh did, pitching a perfect 5-inning mercy rule shortened game as the Mt. Blue Cougars defeated Camden Hills on the road.

Walsh didn't allow a hit or walk, and struck out 5. He just needed 51 pitches, facing 15 batters to pick up the win.

Jayden Meader had a single and drove in 4 runs for the Cougars. Ike Wrigley had 2 singles and drove in a run. Nolan Leso had 2 singles and drove in 2 runs. Walsh helped himself at the plate with a single and drove in a run.

Mount Blue plated 9 runners in the top of the 5th inning.

Hunter Bell started on the mound for Camden Hills and went 4.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 3. Landon Geis came on in relief, but allowed 4 hits and 9 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 4 in getting 2 outs. Lucas Moody closed out the game.

Mount Blue is now 1-0. They play at Hampden Academy on Thursday, April 20th at 1 p.m.

Camden Hills, now 0-1, plays at Oxford Hills on Thursday, April 20th at 4 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

