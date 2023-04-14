Bucksport Baseball Beats Hermon 8-2 in Exhibition Game

The Bucksport Golden Bucks beat the Hermon Hawks 8-2 on Thursday, April 13th in an exhibition baseball game in Bucksport.

Bucksport scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and added 6 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Hermon scored a single run in the top of the 1st inning and top of the 3rd inning.

Gunther Cyr started on the hill for the Golden Bucks and went 3.0 innings allowing 2 hits, and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out and walked 2 batters. Brandon Elden came on and pitched the 4th and 5th innings, giving up just 2 hits. He struck out and walked 1 batter. Jason Terrill pitched the 6th inning, allowing just 1 hit, while striking out 1. Connor Fitch closed out the game, pitching the 7th inning. He didn't allow a hit and struck out 1.

Connor Fitch had 2 singles to lead the Golden Bucks' hitting attack. Trent Goss, Gavyn Holyoke, Jason Terrill, Ryan Winchester, and Gunter Cyr all singled. Bucksport stole 8 bases, with Ayden Maguire, and Trent Goss swiping 2 each. Fitch, Elden, Winchester and Holyoke each stole 1 base.

Maddox Kenny started on the mound for Hermon. He went 2.0 innings, allowing 2 runs and 3 hits, while striking out and walking 1 batter.

Bucksport opens the regular season on Tuesday, April 19th, hosting Orono at 1 p.m.

Hermon begins the season on Monday, April 25th at Foxcroft Academy at 4:30 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

(note - We are still waiting for rosters to be posted by the schools and then we'll be able to provide more in depth recaps).