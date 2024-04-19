Bucksport Baseball Beats Orono 9-8 on Walk-Off Hit

The Orono Red Riots scored 4 runs in the top of the 7th inning to tie the game, but Jason Terrill singled with 2 outs scoring Ryan Winchester to give the Golden Bucks a 9-8 win on Friday afternoon, April 19th.

Winchester started on the mound for Bucksport, and went 5.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 3. Gunther Cyr came on in the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and 3 runs, walking 3 and striking out 1. Trent Goss picked up the win, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 1.

Gavyn Holyoke was 2-3 with a 2-run homer in the 1st inning. He drove in 3 runs in the game. Terrill was 3-5, with a double. Winchester was 2-3 with a triple. Goss was 2-4. Bo Provencher, Nick Clair and Gunter Cyr each singled.

Jack Brewer started on the mound for the Red Riots. He went 4 innings, allowing 8 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 1. Noah Schaff pitched the final 2.2 inning allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 5.

Logan Williams had 2 hits to lead the Red Riots, including a double. Caden Gray, Schaff, Kason Bagley, Andrew Barrett, Brewer and Evan Gerbi each singled for the Red Riots.

Orono swiped 4 bases with Bagley stealing 2 bases, and Gray and Caleb Tidwell each stealing 1 bag.

Bucksport is now 1-1. They will travel to Dover-Froxcroft on Monday, April 22nd to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies at 4:30 p.m.

Orono, now 0-1 will play at Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.