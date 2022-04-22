Bucksport Baseball No-Hits Sumner Wins 19-0 in 5 Innings

Gavyn Holyoke threw a 5 inning no-hitter as the Bucksport Golden Bucks shutout the Sumner Memorial Tigers in Bucksport 19-0 in a 5 inning (10-run rule) game on Friday, April 22nd

Gavyn Holyoke Photo Courtesy Rick McHale Sr. Gavyn Holyoke Photo Courtesy Rick McHale Sr. loading...

Holyoke threw 71 pitches and struck out 11 while walking 3.

The Golden Bucks banged out 16 hits. Jason Terrill led the way going 3-4 and drove in 4 runs. Holyoke helped himself at the plate going 2-2 with a double, while leading off. Jake Guty was 2-4 with a double and triple and drove in 2 runs. Ty Giberson was 2-2 with a triple and scored 4 runs. Brandon Elden was 2-3 and drove in 4 runs. Gunny Cyr was 1-3 and Kaleb Nightingale was 2-4. The Golden Bucks swiped 5 bases.

Jake Guty slides in with a triple. Photo Rick McHale Sr. Jake Guty slides in with a triple. Photo Rick McHale Sr. loading...

K.Burgess started for Sumner and went 1.0 inning allowing 2 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 4. N.Christian came on in relief and went 2.0 innings allowing 9 hits and 10 runs. He struck out 1. C. Faulkingham pitched the 4th inning, allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

Bucksport is 2-0 and will play at Calais on Wednesday, April 27th at 4 p.m.

Sumner is 0-1 and will play host to Narraguagus on Monday, April 25th at 4 p.m.