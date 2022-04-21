Bucksport Baseball Tops Orono 2-0; Softball Beats Orono 13-3

The Bucksport Baseball and Softball Teams defeated Orono on Wednesday, April 20th. The Golden Bucks Baseball Team won 2-0 while the Softball Team won 13-3 in a 5 inning 10-run rule shortened game.

Baseball

Ty Giberson started on the mound for Bucksport and threw 5.0 innings, allowing just 1 hit. He struck out 10 and walked 6. Cam Rich came on in relief and held the Red Riots hitless. He struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter.

Adam Sherman started for Orono and went 4.0 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, both unearned. He struck out 3 and walked 3. Caleb Ryder came on in relief, throwing the last 2 innings. Ryder allowed just 1 hit, while striking out 6. He didn't walk a batter.

Orono's lone hit came off of the bat of Adam Sherman, a double.

For Bucksport Gavyn Holyoke and Jake Guty each had 2 hits. Guty has a single nad double. Cam Rich and Brandon Elden each had a single.

Bucksport scored both of their runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and both were unearned with Tyler Hallett scoring the 1st run and Jake Guty scoring the 2nd run. Both runners scored on errors.

Bucksport is now 1-0. They will play host to Sumner on Friday, April 22nd at 4 p.m.

Orono is now 0-1. Theh play host to Washington Academy on Friday, April 22nd at 1 p.m.

Softball

Ella Hosford pitched a complete game for Bucksport. She allowed just 2 hits and the 3 runs that Orono scored were unearned. She struck out 5 and walked 2. The game was called after 5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Orono's 2 hits were doubles by Olivia Bragdon and Lauryn Brown.

Laura Cost Kirkpatrick went 4.2 innings, allowing 11 hits and 13 runs. Just 5 of the runs were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 2.

Lili Chiavelli had a double for Bucksport. Ella Hosford, Faith Vincent, and Brooke Elden each had 2 singles for the Golden Bucks. Sam Cyr, Jetta Shook, Allie Pickering and Emma Freeman each had a single.

Bucksport 1-0 will play host to Sumner on Friday, April 22nd at 1 p.m.

Orono 0-1 will play host to Washington Academy on Friday, April 22 at 1 p.m.