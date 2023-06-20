Bucksport Falls to Monmouth Academy 3-0

The Bucksport Golden Bucks fell to the Monmouth Academy Mustangs 3-0 in the Class C State Championship Baseball game on Tuesday, June 20th.

Monmouth Academy scored 1 run in the bottom of the 1st inning and 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Samuel Calder pitched a complete game for Monmouth Academy. He allowed just 4 hits striking out 6 and walking 1.

Gavyn Holyoke pitched a complete game for the Golden Bucks. He allowed 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 2.

Ayden Maguire, Holyoke, Ryan Wichester and Silas Moore each singled for the Golden Bucks.

Manny Calder was 2-3 for Monmouth Academy driving in 2 runs. Lucas Harmon, Owen Harding, and Samuel Calder all singled for the Mustangs.

Bucksport's season comes to an end with a 13-7 record.

Monmouth Academy takes home the Gold Glove and finishes their season with a 19-1 record.