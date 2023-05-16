Bucksport Remains Undefeated Beating Sumner 14-3

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Softball Team remained undefeated after beating Sumner 14-3 in Bucksport on Monday afternoon, May 15th.

The Golden Bucks scored 4 runs n the 1st and added 5 more runs in the 2nd inning. They plated 5 runs in the 4th inning. The game was run-ruled after the top of the 4th inning.

Ella Hosford pitched the 5-inning complete game for Bucksport. She struck out 3 and walked 3 while allowing 3 hits.

Jayden Tripp blasted a home run for Bucksport. She was 2-3, driving in 3 runs. Hosford helped herself at the plate, going 2-3 from the leadoff spot, driving n a run. Sam Cyr had 2 hit and drove in 2 runs. Lexi Raymond had 2 hits including a double. Allie Pickering had a double and triple. Jetta Shook had a single and Lily Chiavelli a double.

Caroline Tracey was in the circle for the Tigers. She struck out 3 and walked 6.

Bucksport is 10-0. They play at Dexter against the Tigers on Wednesday, May 17th at 4:30 p.m.

Sumner is 5-6. They play at Shead on Wednesday, May 17th at 4 p.m.



You can nominated a player for the High School Athlete of the Week HERE, for the week May 15-20. Nominations must be received by Sunday, May 21st at 11:59 p.m.